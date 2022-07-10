SOCIAL

Die Homebase
österreichischer Aktien
Podcast Austrian Stocks in English, Week 27: Andritz, Post, Vienna Airport, Agrana, OMV and more

Autor:
Christian Drastil
Der Namensgeber des Blogs. Ich funktioniere nach dem Motto "Trial, Error & Learning". Mehrjährige Business Pläne passen einfach nicht zu mir. Zu schnell (ver)ändert sich die Welt, in der wir leben. Damit bin ich wohl nicht konzernkompatibel sondern lieber ein alter Jungunternehmer. Ein lupenreiner Digital Immigrant ohne auch nur einen Funken Programmier-Know-How, aber - wie manche sagen - vielleicht mit einem ausgeprägten Gespür für Geschäftsmodelle, die funktionieren. Der Versuch, Finanzmedien mit Sport, Musik und schrägen Ideen positiv aufzuladen, um Financial Literacy für ein grosses Publikum spannend zu machen, steht im Mittelpunkt. Diese Dinge sind mein Berufsleben und ich arbeite gerne. Der Blog soll u.a. zeigen, wie alles zusammenhängt und welches Bigger Picture angestrebt wird.
Christian Drastil

10.07.2022, 1061 Zeichen

Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr“ . It was finally a good week for the Austrian Traded Index Total Return, which gained 1,38 percent to 6102 Points. But: In the first part of the week we saw a sharp fall to to 5807 points, a new low for 2022. The best stocks this week were SBO with 7,12% up in front of Raiffeisen Bank International 6,21% and Verbund 5,5%. And the following stocks performed worst: AT&S -8,7% in front of Marinomed Biotech -8,45% and Rosenbauer -6,77%. If you want you can take a look at the last 16 of our 12th stock market tournament: http://boerse-social.com/tournament. News came from Andritz (3), Austrian Post (2), Flughafen Wien, Agrana, UBM, Warimpex, Uniqa, OMV and Rath, spoken by the absolutely smart Alison. .https://open.spotify.com/episode/7hVeQuGJIE6ErGAXkDFUIq

http://www.chiristian-drastil.com/podcast .


(10.07.2022)

Austrian Stocks in English, Week 27: Andritz, Post, Vienna Airport, Agrana, OMV and more




 

