Ich stimme der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Auch wenn ich diese Website weiter nutze, gilt dies als Zustimmung.

Die Homebase
österreichischer Aktien
Podcast Austrian Stocks in English, Week 30: Christoph Boschan speaks great about our podcast and the ATX TR had a fine week

Bild: © Christian Mayerhofer, Big Ben Brexit by London Eye Brexit

Autor:
Christian Drastil
Der Namensgeber des Blogs. Ich funktioniere nach dem Motto "Trial, Error & Learning". Mehrjährige Business Pläne passen einfach nicht zu mir. Zu schnell (ver)ändert sich die Welt, in der wir leben. Damit bin ich wohl nicht konzernkompatibel sondern lieber ein alter Jungunternehmer. Ein lupenreiner Digital Immigrant ohne auch nur einen Funken Programmier-Know-How, aber - wie manche sagen - vielleicht mit einem ausgeprägten Gespür für Geschäftsmodelle, die funktionieren. Der Versuch, Finanzmedien mit Sport, Musik und schrägen Ideen positiv aufzuladen, um Financial Literacy für ein grosses Publikum spannend zu machen, steht im Mittelpunkt. Diese Dinge sind mein Berufsleben und ich arbeite gerne. Der Blog soll u.a. zeigen, wie alles zusammenhängt und welches Bigger Picture angestrebt wird.
Christian Drastil

31.07.2022, 1297 Zeichen

Hear it :https://boersenradio.at/page/podcast/3188

Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und mehr" (http://www.christian-drastil.com/podcast). In week 30 we saw a strong ATX TR, which gained p2,92% to 6.389,73 points. These were the best-performers this week: Amag 12,72% in front of RBI 11,67% and Andritz 8,53%. And the following stocks performed worst: Warimpex -5,39% in front of AT&S -4,89% and Zumtobel -1%. Congratulations to Pierer Mobility who won the 12th Stock Market Tournament. News came from Erste Group, Addiko Bank, Verbund (2), OMV (2), Wienerberger, Petro Welt Technologies, Palfinger, Andritz and ams Osram.

And finally thanks to Vienna Stock Exchange CEO Christoph Boschan, who talked in our Podcast (German spoken, listen hear: https://boersenradio.at/page/playlist/2068) about his vita and found nice words on LinkedIn for us: "Christian, you’re one of the top influencers for topics concerning Wiener Boerse and I’m impressed by the massive amount of creativity you demonstrate regularly. Thanks for the several years of cooperation and your loyalty to our market."





 


(31.07.2022)

BSN Podcasts
Christian Drastil: Wiener Börse Plausch

Austrian Stocks in English: Christoph Boschan speaks great about our podcast and the ATX TR had a fine week




 

Bildnachweis

1. Big Ben Brexit by London Eye Brexit , (© Christian Mayerhofer)   >> Öffnen auf photaq.com

Aktien auf dem Radar:Verbund, Andritz, Pierer Mobility, Marinomed Biotech, Polytec Group, Immofinanz, Rosgix, Amag, Mayr-Melnhof, Porr, voestalpine, Wienerberger, AT&S, AMS, Athos Immobilien, Lenzing, OMV, Palfinger, SBO, Wiener Privatbank, DO&CO, Oberbank AG Stamm, Frauenthal, Addiko Bank, Flughafen Wien, S Immo, Uniqa, ATX, CA Immo, Sartorius, Symrise.

Strabag
Strabag SE ist ein europäischer Technologiekonzern für Baudienstleistungen. Das Angebot umfasst sämtliche Bereiche der Bauindustrie und deckt die gesamte Bauwertschöpfungskette ab. Durch das Engagement der knapp 72.000 MitarbeiterInnen erwirtschaftet das Unternehmen jährlich eine Leistung von rund 14 Mrd. Euro (Stand 06/17).

    Aktien auf dem Radar:Verbund, Andritz, Pierer Mobility, Marinomed Biotech, Polytec Group, Immofinanz, Rosgix, Amag, Mayr-Melnhof, Porr, voestalpine, Wienerberger, AT&S, AMS, Athos Immobilien, Lenzing, OMV, Palfinger, SBO, Wiener Privatbank, DO&CO, Oberbank AG Stamm, Frauenthal, Addiko Bank, Flughafen Wien, S Immo, Uniqa, ATX, CA Immo, Sartorius, Symrise.

    Strabag
    Strabag SE ist ein europäischer Technologiekonzern für Baudienstleistungen. Das Angebot umfasst sämtliche Bereiche der Bauindustrie und deckt die gesamte Bauwertschöpfungskette ab. Durch das Engagement der knapp 72.000 MitarbeiterInnen erwirtschaftet das Unternehmen jährlich eine Leistung von rund 14 Mrd. Euro (Stand 06/17).

