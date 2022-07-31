Podcast Austrian Stocks in English, Week 30: Christoph Boschan speaks great about our podcast and the ATX TR had a fine week

31.07.2022, 1297 Zeichen

Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und mehr" (http://www.christian-drastil.com/podcast). In week 30 we saw a strong ATX TR, which gained p2,92% to 6.389,73 points. These were the best-performers this week: Amag 12,72% in front of RBI 11,67% and Andritz 8,53%. And the following stocks performed worst: Warimpex -5,39% in front of AT&S -4,89% and Zumtobel -1%. Congratulations to Pierer Mobility who won the 12th Stock Market Tournament. News came from Erste Group, Addiko Bank, Verbund (2), OMV (2), Wienerberger, Petro Welt Technologies, Palfinger, Andritz and ams Osram.

And finally thanks to Vienna Stock Exchange CEO Christoph Boschan, who talked in our Podcast (German spoken, listen hear: https://boersenradio.at/page/playlist/2068) about his vita and found nice words on LinkedIn for us: "Christian, you’re one of the top influencers for topics concerning Wiener Boerse and I’m impressed by the massive amount of creativity you demonstrate regularly. Thanks for the several years of cooperation and your loyalty to our market."













Austrian Stocks in English: Christoph Boschan speaks great about our podcast and the ATX TR had a fine week

