SOCIAL

NETWORK

Ich stimme der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Auch wenn ich diese Website weiter nutze, gilt dies als Zustimmung.

Bitte lesen und akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzinformation und Cookie-Informationen, damit Sie unser Angebot weiter nutzen können. Natürlich können Sie diese Einwilligung jederzeit widerrufen.





Impressum | Cookies

SOCIAL

NETWORK

Die Homebase
österreichischer Aktien
NEU

Podcast Austrian Stocks in English, Week 31: ATX TR in unchanged, Lenzing strong and thx to Mariella Schurz from B&C Holding

Bild: © Christian Mayerhofer, Big Ben Brexit by London Eye Brexit

Autor:
Christian Drastil
Der Namensgeber des Blogs. Ich funktioniere nach dem Motto "Trial, Error & Learning". Mehrjährige Business Pläne passen einfach nicht zu mir. Zu schnell (ver)ändert sich die Welt, in der wir leben. Damit bin ich wohl nicht konzernkompatibel sondern lieber ein alter Jungunternehmer. Ein lupenreiner Digital Immigrant ohne auch nur einen Funken Programmier-Know-How, aber - wie manche sagen - vielleicht mit einem ausgeprägten Gespür für Geschäftsmodelle, die funktionieren. Der Versuch, Finanzmedien mit Sport, Musik und schrägen Ideen positiv aufzuladen, um Financial Literacy für ein grosses Publikum spannend zu machen, steht im Mittelpunkt. Diese Dinge sind mein Berufsleben und ich arbeite gerne. Der Blog soll u.a. zeigen, wie alles zusammenhängt und welches Bigger Picture angestrebt wird.
Christian Drastil

>> Website


>> zur Startseite mit allen Blogs

07.08.2022, 863 Zeichen

Hear it :https://boersenradio.at/page/podcast/3209

Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und mehr" (http://www.christian-drastil.com/podcast). In week 31 ATX TR performed Bottom Line unchanged, losing 8 points to 6381,66. I have to say thank you to Mariella Schurz, the Managing Director of B&C Holding, the big shareholder in Lenzing, Amag and Semperit. She called us "the pioneers of finance news in Austria". Thx for that. Lenzing went 3,14 % up, was one of the best stocks this week.
News came from Erste Group. RHI Magnesita, AT&S, Vienna Airport, RBI, Lenzing, Kontron, voestalpine, CA Immo and Cleen Energy. Spoken by the absolutely smart Allison.


(07.08.2022)

BSN Podcasts
Christian Drastil: Wiener Börse Plausch

Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in week 31 unchanged, Lenzing strong and thx to Mariella Schurz from B&C Holding




 

Bildnachweis

1. Big Ben Brexit by London Eye Brexit , (© Christian Mayerhofer)   >> Öffnen auf photaq.com

Aktien auf dem Radar:Pierer Mobility, S Immo, AT&S, Immofinanz, Agrana, Kapsch TrafficCom, Frequentis, Cleen Energy, Erste Group, Palfinger, Kontron, SBO, Semperit, UBM, voestalpine, Oberbank AG Stamm, Flughafen Wien, Mayr-Melnhof, Polytec Group, Strabag, Bayer, Hannover Rück, Scout24, Ahlers, Evotec, OMV, AMS.

Random Partner

RCB
Die Raiffeisen Centrobank AG hat sich als führende Investmentbank positioniert. Sie deckt das gesamte Spektrum an Dienstleistungen und Produkte rund um Aktien, Derivate und Eigenkapitaltransaktionen ab und gilt als Pionier und Marktführer im Bereich Strukturierte Produkte.

>> Besuchen Sie 62 weitere Partner auf boerse-social.com/partner


 Latest Blogs

» Podcast Austrian Stocks in English, Week 31: ATX TR in unchanged, Lenzin...

» Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu u.a. AT&S, Kontron, Frequentis, Flughafen Wi...

» Österreich-Depots: Weekend Bilanz (Depot Kommentar)

» Börsegeschichte 5.8.: Extremes zu Zumtobel

» PIR-News: Cleen Energy, Kontron, Erste Group (Christine Petzwinkler)

» Nachlese: Andreas Bierwirth interviewt Andreas Bierwirth; Nathalie Boyke...

» Wiener Börse Plausch S2/86: Promi-Shorter AT&S, Kontron-Konstanz, Freque...

» Hinter dem Horizont - u.a. mit Nintendo, Sartorius, Apple, Microsoft ......

» Wiener Börse zu Mittag schwächer: Addiko Bank, Zumtobel und Post gesucht...

» Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu KESt, Erste Group, OMV, Coinbase, Cloudflare


Useletter

Die Useletter "Morning Xpresso" und "Evening Xtrakt" heben sich deutlich von den gängigen Newslettern ab. Beispiele ansehen bzw. kostenfrei anmelden. Wichtige Börse-Infos garantiert.

Newsletter abonnieren

Runplugged

Infos über neue Financial Literacy Audio Files für die Runplugged App
(kostenfrei downloaden über http://runplugged.com/spreadit)

per Newsletter erhalten


Meistgelesen
>> mehr
ArcelorMittal und Salzgitter vs. voestalpine und ThyssenKrupp – kommentierter KW 31 Peer Group Watch Stahl
TANK-Plattform technisch ganz vorne - Der GWM TANK300 bringt neue intelligente Offroad-Erfahrung
Hochzeit Dr. Susanne Riess-Hahn und Dr. Johannes Hahn
CA Immo verhandelt Verkauf des rumänischen Portfolios
Fazits zu AT&S, Erste Group, RBI, Flughafen Wien, voestalpine
Podcast Austrian Stocks in English, Week 31: ATX TR in unchanged, Lenzing strong and thx to Mariella Schurz from B&C Holding




PIR-Zeichnungsprodukte
AT0000A2TJM2
AT0000A2UVW4
AT0000A2B667


Newsflow
>> mehr
Börse Social Club Board
>> mehr
    BSN MA-Event Bayer
    BSN MA-Event Hannover Rück
    BSN Vola-Event Deutsche Post
    BSN Vola-Event Zalando
    BSN MA-Event Bayer
    BSN MA-Event Hannover Rück
    BSN Vola-Event Deutsche Post
    BSN Vola-Event Zalando
    BSN Vola-Event voestalpine
    Featured Partner Video

    Stark klettern, stark pressen

    Das Sporttagebuch mit Michael Knöppel - 13. Juli 2022 E-Mail: sporttagebuch.michael@gmail.com Instagram: @das_sporttagebuch Twitter: @Sporttagebuch_
    Das Sporttagebuch mit Michael Knöppel - 13. ...



    Autor: Christian Drastil

    07.08.2022, 863 Zeichen

    Hear it :https://boersenradio.at/page/podcast/3209

    Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und mehr" (http://www.christian-drastil.com/podcast). In week 31 ATX TR performed Bottom Line unchanged, losing 8 points to 6381,66. I have to say thank you to Mariella Schurz, the Managing Director of B&C Holding, the big shareholder in Lenzing, Amag and Semperit. She called us "the pioneers of finance news in Austria". Thx for that. Lenzing went 3,14 % up, was one of the best stocks this week.
    News came from Erste Group. RHI Magnesita, AT&S, Vienna Airport, RBI, Lenzing, Kontron, voestalpine, CA Immo and Cleen Energy. Spoken by the absolutely smart Allison.


    (07.08.2022)

    BSN Podcasts
    Christian Drastil: Wiener Börse Plausch

    Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in week 31 unchanged, Lenzing strong and thx to Mariella Schurz from B&C Holding




     

    Bildnachweis

    1. Big Ben Brexit by London Eye Brexit , (© Christian Mayerhofer)   >> Öffnen auf photaq.com

    Aktien auf dem Radar:Pierer Mobility, S Immo, AT&S, Immofinanz, Agrana, Kapsch TrafficCom, Frequentis, Cleen Energy, Erste Group, Palfinger, Kontron, SBO, Semperit, UBM, voestalpine, Oberbank AG Stamm, Flughafen Wien, Mayr-Melnhof, Polytec Group, Strabag, Bayer, Hannover Rück, Scout24, Ahlers, Evotec, OMV, AMS.

    Random Partner

    RCB
    Die Raiffeisen Centrobank AG hat sich als führende Investmentbank positioniert. Sie deckt das gesamte Spektrum an Dienstleistungen und Produkte rund um Aktien, Derivate und Eigenkapitaltransaktionen ab und gilt als Pionier und Marktführer im Bereich Strukturierte Produkte.

    >> Besuchen Sie 62 weitere Partner auf boerse-social.com/partner


     Latest Blogs

    » Podcast Austrian Stocks in English, Week 31: ATX TR in unchanged, Lenzin...

    » Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu u.a. AT&S, Kontron, Frequentis, Flughafen Wi...

    » Österreich-Depots: Weekend Bilanz (Depot Kommentar)

    » Börsegeschichte 5.8.: Extremes zu Zumtobel

    » PIR-News: Cleen Energy, Kontron, Erste Group (Christine Petzwinkler)

    » Nachlese: Andreas Bierwirth interviewt Andreas Bierwirth; Nathalie Boyke...

    » Wiener Börse Plausch S2/86: Promi-Shorter AT&S, Kontron-Konstanz, Freque...

    » Hinter dem Horizont - u.a. mit Nintendo, Sartorius, Apple, Microsoft ......

    » Wiener Börse zu Mittag schwächer: Addiko Bank, Zumtobel und Post gesucht...

    » Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu KESt, Erste Group, OMV, Coinbase, Cloudflare


    Useletter

    Die Useletter "Morning Xpresso" und "Evening Xtrakt" heben sich deutlich von den gängigen Newslettern ab. Beispiele ansehen bzw. kostenfrei anmelden. Wichtige Börse-Infos garantiert.

    Newsletter abonnieren

    Runplugged

    Infos über neue Financial Literacy Audio Files für die Runplugged App
    (kostenfrei downloaden über http://runplugged.com/spreadit)

    per Newsletter erhalten


    Meistgelesen
    >> mehr
    ArcelorMittal und Salzgitter vs. voestalpine und ThyssenKrupp – kommentierter KW 31 Peer Group Watch Stahl
    TANK-Plattform technisch ganz vorne - Der GWM TANK300 bringt neue intelligente Offroad-Erfahrung
    Hochzeit Dr. Susanne Riess-Hahn und Dr. Johannes Hahn
    CA Immo verhandelt Verkauf des rumänischen Portfolios
    Fazits zu AT&S, Erste Group, RBI, Flughafen Wien, voestalpine
    Podcast Austrian Stocks in English, Week 31: ATX TR in unchanged, Lenzing strong and thx to Mariella Schurz from B&C Holding




    PIR-Zeichnungsprodukte
    AT0000A2TJM2
    AT0000A2UVW4
    AT0000A2B667


    Newsflow
    >> mehr
    Börse Social Club Board
    >> mehr
      BSN MA-Event Bayer
      BSN MA-Event Hannover Rück
      BSN Vola-Event Deutsche Post
      BSN Vola-Event Zalando
      BSN MA-Event Bayer
      BSN MA-Event Hannover Rück
      BSN Vola-Event Deutsche Post
      BSN Vola-Event Zalando
      BSN Vola-Event voestalpine
      Featured Partner Video

      Stark klettern, stark pressen

      Das Sporttagebuch mit Michael Knöppel - 13. Juli 2022 E-Mail: sporttagebuch.michael@gmail.com Instagram: @das_sporttagebuch Twitter: @Sporttagebuch_
      Das Sporttagebuch mit Michael Knöppel - 13. ...

      (c) 2022 FC Chladek Drastil GmbH   |   Impressum   |   Datenschutz- und Cookie-Bestimmungen   |   Realtime Indikationen: L&S   |   End of Day Kurse: TeleTrader   |   Indices Indikationen: Deutsche Bank