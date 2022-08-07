Podcast Austrian Stocks in English, Week 31: ATX TR in unchanged, Lenzing strong and thx to Mariella Schurz from B&C Holding
Bild: © Christian Mayerhofer, Big Ben Brexit by London Eye Brexit
Bild: © Christian Mayerhofer, Big Ben Brexit by London Eye Brexit
Autor:
Christian Drastil
>> Website
07.08.2022, 863 Zeichen
Hear it :https://boersenradio.at/page/podcast/3209
Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und mehr" (http://www.christian-drastil.com/podcast). In week 31 ATX TR performed Bottom Line unchanged, losing 8 points to 6381,66. I have to say thank you to Mariella Schurz, the Managing Director of B&C Holding, the big shareholder in Lenzing, Amag and Semperit. She called us "the pioneers of finance news in Austria". Thx for that. Lenzing went 3,14 % up, was one of the best stocks this week.
News came from Erste Group. RHI Magnesita, AT&S, Vienna Airport, RBI, Lenzing, Kontron, voestalpine, CA Immo and Cleen Energy. Spoken by the absolutely smart Allison.
Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in week 31 unchanged, Lenzing strong and thx to Mariella Schurz from B&C Holding
Bildnachweis
1.
Big Ben Brexit by London Eye Brexit
, (© Christian Mayerhofer) >> Öffnen auf photaq.com
Aktien auf dem Radar:Pierer Mobility, S Immo, AT&S, Immofinanz, Agrana, Kapsch TrafficCom, Frequentis, Cleen Energy, Erste Group, Palfinger, Kontron, SBO, Semperit, UBM, voestalpine, Oberbank AG Stamm, Flughafen Wien, Mayr-Melnhof, Polytec Group, Strabag, Bayer, Hannover Rück, Scout24, Ahlers, Evotec, OMV, AMS.
Random Partner
RCB
Die Raiffeisen Centrobank AG hat sich als führende Investmentbank positioniert. Sie deckt das gesamte Spektrum an Dienstleistungen und Produkte rund um Aktien, Derivate und Eigenkapitaltransaktionen ab und gilt als Pionier und Marktführer im Bereich Strukturierte Produkte.
>> Besuchen Sie 62 weitere Partner auf boerse-social.com/partner
Latest Blogs
» Podcast Austrian Stocks in English, Week 31: ATX TR in unchanged, Lenzin...
» Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu u.a. AT&S, Kontron, Frequentis, Flughafen Wi...
» Österreich-Depots: Weekend Bilanz (Depot Kommentar)
» Börsegeschichte 5.8.: Extremes zu Zumtobel
» PIR-News: Cleen Energy, Kontron, Erste Group (Christine Petzwinkler)
» Nachlese: Andreas Bierwirth interviewt Andreas Bierwirth; Nathalie Boyke...
» Wiener Börse Plausch S2/86: Promi-Shorter AT&S, Kontron-Konstanz, Freque...
» Hinter dem Horizont - u.a. mit Nintendo, Sartorius, Apple, Microsoft ......
» Wiener Börse zu Mittag schwächer: Addiko Bank, Zumtobel und Post gesucht...
» Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu KESt, Erste Group, OMV, Coinbase, Cloudflare
Useletter
Die Useletter "Morning Xpresso" und "Evening Xtrakt" heben sich deutlich von den gängigen Newslettern ab.
Beispiele ansehen bzw. kostenfrei anmelden. Wichtige Börse-Infos garantiert.
Newsletter abonnieren
Runplugged
Infos über neue Financial Literacy Audio Files für die Runplugged App
(kostenfrei downloaden über http://runplugged.com/spreadit)
per Newsletter erhalten
|AT0000A2TJM2
|AT0000A2UVW4
|AT0000A2B667
- Podcast Austrian Stocks in English, Week 31: ATX ...
- Palfinger und Andritz vs. RHI und voestalpine – k...
- AXA und Uniqa vs. Talanx und Swiss Re – kommentie...
- Telekom Austria und Telecom Italia vs. BT Group u...
- ArcelorMittal und Salzgitter vs. voestalpine und ...
- adidas und Callaway Golf vs. bwin und Garmin – ko...
Featured Partner Video
Stark klettern, stark pressen
Das Sporttagebuch mit Michael Knöppel - 13. Juli 2022 E-Mail: sporttagebuch.michael@gmail.com Instagram: @das_sporttagebuch Twitter: @Sporttagebuch_
Das Sporttagebuch mit Michael Knöppel - 13. ...
07.08.2022, 863 Zeichen
Hear it :https://boersenradio.at/page/podcast/3209
Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und mehr" (http://www.christian-drastil.com/podcast). In week 31 ATX TR performed Bottom Line unchanged, losing 8 points to 6381,66. I have to say thank you to Mariella Schurz, the Managing Director of B&C Holding, the big shareholder in Lenzing, Amag and Semperit. She called us "the pioneers of finance news in Austria". Thx for that. Lenzing went 3,14 % up, was one of the best stocks this week.
News came from Erste Group. RHI Magnesita, AT&S, Vienna Airport, RBI, Lenzing, Kontron, voestalpine, CA Immo and Cleen Energy. Spoken by the absolutely smart Allison.
Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in week 31 unchanged, Lenzing strong and thx to Mariella Schurz from B&C Holding
Bildnachweis
1.
Big Ben Brexit by London Eye Brexit
, (© Christian Mayerhofer) >> Öffnen auf photaq.com
Aktien auf dem Radar:Pierer Mobility, S Immo, AT&S, Immofinanz, Agrana, Kapsch TrafficCom, Frequentis, Cleen Energy, Erste Group, Palfinger, Kontron, SBO, Semperit, UBM, voestalpine, Oberbank AG Stamm, Flughafen Wien, Mayr-Melnhof, Polytec Group, Strabag, Bayer, Hannover Rück, Scout24, Ahlers, Evotec, OMV, AMS.
Random Partner
RCB
Die Raiffeisen Centrobank AG hat sich als führende Investmentbank positioniert. Sie deckt das gesamte Spektrum an Dienstleistungen und Produkte rund um Aktien, Derivate und Eigenkapitaltransaktionen ab und gilt als Pionier und Marktführer im Bereich Strukturierte Produkte.
>> Besuchen Sie 62 weitere Partner auf boerse-social.com/partner
Latest Blogs
» Podcast Austrian Stocks in English, Week 31: ATX TR in unchanged, Lenzin...
» Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu u.a. AT&S, Kontron, Frequentis, Flughafen Wi...
» Österreich-Depots: Weekend Bilanz (Depot Kommentar)
» Börsegeschichte 5.8.: Extremes zu Zumtobel
» PIR-News: Cleen Energy, Kontron, Erste Group (Christine Petzwinkler)
» Nachlese: Andreas Bierwirth interviewt Andreas Bierwirth; Nathalie Boyke...
» Wiener Börse Plausch S2/86: Promi-Shorter AT&S, Kontron-Konstanz, Freque...
» Hinter dem Horizont - u.a. mit Nintendo, Sartorius, Apple, Microsoft ......
» Wiener Börse zu Mittag schwächer: Addiko Bank, Zumtobel und Post gesucht...
» Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu KESt, Erste Group, OMV, Coinbase, Cloudflare
Useletter
Die Useletter "Morning Xpresso" und "Evening Xtrakt" heben sich deutlich von den gängigen Newslettern ab.
Beispiele ansehen bzw. kostenfrei anmelden. Wichtige Börse-Infos garantiert.
Newsletter abonnieren
Runplugged
Infos über neue Financial Literacy Audio Files für die Runplugged App
(kostenfrei downloaden über http://runplugged.com/spreadit)
per Newsletter erhalten
|AT0000A2TJM2
|AT0000A2UVW4
|AT0000A2B667
- Podcast Austrian Stocks in English, Week 31: ATX ...
- Palfinger und Andritz vs. RHI und voestalpine – k...
- AXA und Uniqa vs. Talanx und Swiss Re – kommentie...
- Telekom Austria und Telecom Italia vs. BT Group u...
- ArcelorMittal und Salzgitter vs. voestalpine und ...
- adidas und Callaway Golf vs. bwin und Garmin – ko...
Featured Partner Video
Stark klettern, stark pressen
Das Sporttagebuch mit Michael Knöppel - 13. Juli 2022 E-Mail: sporttagebuch.michael@gmail.com Instagram: @das_sporttagebuch Twitter: @Sporttagebuch_
Das Sporttagebuch mit Michael Knöppel - 13. ...