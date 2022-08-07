Podcast Austrian Stocks in English, Week 31: ATX TR in unchanged, Lenzing strong and thx to Mariella Schurz from B&C Holding

07.08.2022, 863 Zeichen

Hear it :https://boersenradio.at/page/podcast/3209

Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und mehr" (http://www.christian-drastil.com/podcast). In week 31 ATX TR performed Bottom Line unchanged, losing 8 points to 6381,66. I have to say thank you to Mariella Schurz, the Managing Director of B&C Holding, the big shareholder in Lenzing, Amag and Semperit. She called us "the pioneers of finance news in Austria". Thx for that. Lenzing went 3,14 % up, was one of the best stocks this week.

News came from Erste Group. RHI Magnesita, AT&S, Vienna Airport, RBI, Lenzing, Kontron, voestalpine, CA Immo and Cleen Energy. Spoken by the absolutely smart Allison.

(07.08.2022)

BSN Podcasts

Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in week 31 unchanged, Lenzing strong and thx to Mariella Schurz from B&C Holding

Bildnachweis

1. Big Ben Brexit by London Eye Brexit , (© Christian Mayerhofer) >> Öffnen auf photaq.com





Aktien auf dem Radar:Pierer Mobility, S Immo, AT&S, Immofinanz, Agrana, Kapsch TrafficCom, Frequentis, Cleen Energy, Erste Group, Palfinger, Kontron, SBO, Semperit, UBM, voestalpine, Oberbank AG Stamm, Flughafen Wien, Mayr-Melnhof, Polytec Group, Strabag, Bayer, Hannover Rück, Scout24, Ahlers, Evotec, OMV, AMS.

Random Partner RCB

Die Raiffeisen Centrobank AG hat sich als führende Investmentbank positioniert. Sie deckt das gesamte Spektrum an Dienstleistungen und Produkte rund um Aktien, Derivate und Eigenkapitaltransaktionen ab und gilt als Pionier und Marktführer im Bereich Strukturierte Produkte. >> Besuchen Sie 62 weitere Partner auf boerse-social.com/partner

Latest Blogs

» Podcast Austrian Stocks in English, Week 31: ATX TR in unchanged, Lenzin...

» Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu u.a. AT&S, Kontron, Frequentis, Flughafen Wi...

» Österreich-Depots: Weekend Bilanz (Depot Kommentar)

» Börsegeschichte 5.8.: Extremes zu Zumtobel

» PIR-News: Cleen Energy, Kontron, Erste Group (Christine Petzwinkler)

» Nachlese: Andreas Bierwirth interviewt Andreas Bierwirth; Nathalie Boyke...

» Wiener Börse Plausch S2/86: Promi-Shorter AT&S, Kontron-Konstanz, Freque...

» Hinter dem Horizont - u.a. mit Nintendo, Sartorius, Apple, Microsoft ......

» Wiener Börse zu Mittag schwächer: Addiko Bank, Zumtobel und Post gesucht...

» Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu KESt, Erste Group, OMV, Coinbase, Cloudflare