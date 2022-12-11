SOCIAL

NETWORK

Ich stimme der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Auch wenn ich diese Website weiter nutze, gilt dies als Zustimmung.

Bitte lesen und akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzinformation und Cookie-Informationen, damit Sie unser Angebot weiter nutzen können. Natürlich können Sie diese Einwilligung jederzeit widerrufen.





Impressum | Cookies

SOCIAL

NETWORK

Die Homebase
österreichischer Aktien
NEU

Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in Week 49 a litte bit sleepy, Cordoba 78 Cup goes in the final week

Autor:
Christian Drastil
Der Namensgeber des Blogs. Ich funktioniere nach dem Motto "Trial, Error & Learning". Mehrjährige Business Pläne passen einfach nicht zu mir. Zu schnell (ver)ändert sich die Welt, in der wir leben. Damit bin ich wohl nicht konzernkompatibel sondern lieber ein alter Jungunternehmer. Ein lupenreiner Digital Immigrant ohne auch nur einen Funken Programmier-Know-How, aber - wie manche sagen - vielleicht mit einem ausgeprägten Gespür für Geschäftsmodelle, die funktionieren. Der Versuch, Finanzmedien mit Sport, Musik und schrägen Ideen positiv aufzuladen, um Financial Literacy für ein grosses Publikum spannend zu machen, steht im Mittelpunkt. Diese Dinge sind mein Berufsleben und ich arbeite gerne. Der Blog soll u.a. zeigen, wie alles zusammenhängt und welches Bigger Picture angestrebt wird.
Christian Drastil

>> Website


>> zur Startseite mit allen Blogs

11.12.2022, 1065 Zeichen

Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/3704/ 

Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr“ . 

In Week 49 we saw a weaker ATX TR with a low trading volume. Best stock of the week was Do&Co. 

The last 8 in our Cordoba 78 Cup with stocks from Germany and Austria are: BASF,  E.On, Henkel, Mercedes, MTU Aero Engines, Amag, Mayr-Melnhof, Polytec, 5 Stocks from Germany und 3 from Austria.

News came from Valneva, Erste Group, Vienna Stock Exchange, Lenzing (3), FACC (3), Wolftank (2), Zumtobel (2), Wolford, Frequentis (2). Spoken by the absolutely smart Allison. 

Please rate my Podcast on Apple Podcasts (or Spotify): https://podcasts.apple.com/at/podcast/christian-drastil-wiener-borse-sport-musik-und-mehr-my-life/id1484919130  . And please spread the word : https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria  - the address to subscribe to the weekly summary as a PDF.


(11.12.2022)

BSN Podcasts
Christian Drastil: Wiener Börse Plausch

Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in Week 49 a litte bit sleepy, Cordoba 78 Cup goes in the final week




 

Bildnachweis

1. Wien Art Stephansdom (by Safet Hasanoski)   >> Öffnen auf photaq.com

Aktien auf dem Radar:UBM, Marinomed Biotech, Frequentis, Flughafen Wien, Immofinanz, Addiko Bank, Zumtobel, Österreichische Post, DO&CO, SBO, BTV AG, RBI, Verbund, Agrana, Warimpex, Oberbank AG Stamm, S Immo, Erste Group, Mayr-Melnhof, Polytec Group, Uniqa, voestalpine, Wienerberger, SAP, Aurubis, Salzgitter, Symrise, Ahlers, Facebook, Wolftank-Adisa.

Random Partner

Wolftank-Adisa
Die Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG ist die Muttergesellschaft einer internationalen Unternehmensgruppe mit Fokus auf Sanierung und Überwachungen von (Groß–)Tankanlagen und Umweltschutz-Dienstleistungen bei verseuchten Böden und Einrichtungen.

>> Besuchen Sie 64 weitere Partner auf boerse-social.com/partner


 Latest Blogs

» Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in Week 49 a litte bit sleepy, Cordob...

» Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu ATX TR und wo man 2023 investieren kann, Pla...

» ABC Audio Business Chart #3: Bürokratisches Greenwashing? (Josef Obergan...

» Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu u.a. voestalpine, Bürokratisches Greenwashing?

» BSN Spitout Wiener Börse: Kapsch dreht nach davor 5 Tagen im Plus

» Österreich-Depots: wikifolio stärker ins Wochenende (Depot Kommentar)

» Börsegeschichte 9.12.: Extremes zu SBO

» News zu DO & CO, FACC, Lenzing, Finanzbildungs-Initiative, Research zu O...

» Nachlese: Weihnachts-Diashow CIRA, Thomas Birtel, Klemens Eiter und Do t...

» Cordoba 78 Cup: BMW, EVN und Uniqa ausgeschieden (Christian Drastil)


Useletter

Die Useletter "Morning Xpresso" und "Evening Xtrakt" heben sich deutlich von den gängigen Newslettern ab. Beispiele ansehen bzw. kostenfrei anmelden. Wichtige Börse-Infos garantiert.

Newsletter abonnieren

Runplugged

Infos über neue Financial Literacy Audio Files für die Runplugged App
(kostenfrei downloaden über http://runplugged.com/spreadit)

per Newsletter erhalten


Meistgelesen
>> mehr
Zertifikate Award Austria 2013, Bilderset 1 - Award (Martina Draper)
Elisabeth Niedereder (Tristyle Runplugged Runners) in Baku
Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu u.a. voestalpine, Bürokratisches Greenwashing?
Salzgitter und ThyssenKrupp vs. voestalpine und ArcelorMittal – kommentierter KW 49 Peer Group Watch Stahl
Bawag hat Aktien eingezogen
FINEQIA SCHLIESST DRITTE TRANCHE DER PRIVATPLATZIERUNG FÜR INSGESAMT 4,76 MIO. CAD AB




PIR-Zeichnungsprodukte


Newsflow
>> mehr
Börse Social Club Board
>> mehr
    #gabb #1241
    Featured Partner Video

    Börsepeople im Podcast S3/12: David Mayer-Heinisch

    David Mayer-Heinisch ist studierter Betriebswirt, arbeitete zunächst für die RBI im Fund Brokerage und dann in Deutschland bei Lingohr & Partner, eignete sich dort sämtliche Face...

    Books josefchladek.com

    Damian Michał Heinisch
    Erde, Feuer, Wind, Wasser
    2021
    Kehrer Verlag

    Will Anderson
    Death In A Good District
    2015
    Yewtree Press

    Curran Hatleberg
    River's Dream
    2022
    TBW Books

    Yves Glorion
    soixante-dix-sept / dix-neuf (77/19)
    2020
    Self published

    Mimi Plumb
    The Golden City
    2021
    Stanley / Barker



    Autor: Christian Drastil

    11.12.2022, 1065 Zeichen

    Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/3704/ 

    Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr“ . 

    In Week 49 we saw a weaker ATX TR with a low trading volume. Best stock of the week was Do&Co. 

    The last 8 in our Cordoba 78 Cup with stocks from Germany and Austria are: BASF,  E.On, Henkel, Mercedes, MTU Aero Engines, Amag, Mayr-Melnhof, Polytec, 5 Stocks from Germany und 3 from Austria.

    News came from Valneva, Erste Group, Vienna Stock Exchange, Lenzing (3), FACC (3), Wolftank (2), Zumtobel (2), Wolford, Frequentis (2). Spoken by the absolutely smart Allison. 

    Please rate my Podcast on Apple Podcasts (or Spotify): https://podcasts.apple.com/at/podcast/christian-drastil-wiener-borse-sport-musik-und-mehr-my-life/id1484919130  . And please spread the word : https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria  - the address to subscribe to the weekly summary as a PDF.


    (11.12.2022)

    BSN Podcasts
    Christian Drastil: Wiener Börse Plausch

    Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in Week 49 a litte bit sleepy, Cordoba 78 Cup goes in the final week




     

    Bildnachweis

    1. Wien Art Stephansdom (by Safet Hasanoski)   >> Öffnen auf photaq.com

    Aktien auf dem Radar:UBM, Marinomed Biotech, Frequentis, Flughafen Wien, Immofinanz, Addiko Bank, Zumtobel, Österreichische Post, DO&CO, SBO, BTV AG, RBI, Verbund, Agrana, Warimpex, Oberbank AG Stamm, S Immo, Erste Group, Mayr-Melnhof, Polytec Group, Uniqa, voestalpine, Wienerberger, SAP, Aurubis, Salzgitter, Symrise, Ahlers, Facebook, Wolftank-Adisa.

    Random Partner

    Wolftank-Adisa
    Die Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG ist die Muttergesellschaft einer internationalen Unternehmensgruppe mit Fokus auf Sanierung und Überwachungen von (Groß–)Tankanlagen und Umweltschutz-Dienstleistungen bei verseuchten Böden und Einrichtungen.

    >> Besuchen Sie 64 weitere Partner auf boerse-social.com/partner


     Latest Blogs

    » Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in Week 49 a litte bit sleepy, Cordob...

    » Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu ATX TR und wo man 2023 investieren kann, Pla...

    » ABC Audio Business Chart #3: Bürokratisches Greenwashing? (Josef Obergan...

    » Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu u.a. voestalpine, Bürokratisches Greenwashing?

    » BSN Spitout Wiener Börse: Kapsch dreht nach davor 5 Tagen im Plus

    » Österreich-Depots: wikifolio stärker ins Wochenende (Depot Kommentar)

    » Börsegeschichte 9.12.: Extremes zu SBO

    » News zu DO & CO, FACC, Lenzing, Finanzbildungs-Initiative, Research zu O...

    » Nachlese: Weihnachts-Diashow CIRA, Thomas Birtel, Klemens Eiter und Do t...

    » Cordoba 78 Cup: BMW, EVN und Uniqa ausgeschieden (Christian Drastil)


    Useletter

    Die Useletter "Morning Xpresso" und "Evening Xtrakt" heben sich deutlich von den gängigen Newslettern ab. Beispiele ansehen bzw. kostenfrei anmelden. Wichtige Börse-Infos garantiert.

    Newsletter abonnieren

    Runplugged

    Infos über neue Financial Literacy Audio Files für die Runplugged App
    (kostenfrei downloaden über http://runplugged.com/spreadit)

    per Newsletter erhalten


    Meistgelesen
    >> mehr
    Zertifikate Award Austria 2013, Bilderset 1 - Award (Martina Draper)
    Elisabeth Niedereder (Tristyle Runplugged Runners) in Baku
    Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu u.a. voestalpine, Bürokratisches Greenwashing?
    Salzgitter und ThyssenKrupp vs. voestalpine und ArcelorMittal – kommentierter KW 49 Peer Group Watch Stahl
    Bawag hat Aktien eingezogen
    FINEQIA SCHLIESST DRITTE TRANCHE DER PRIVATPLATZIERUNG FÜR INSGESAMT 4,76 MIO. CAD AB




    PIR-Zeichnungsprodukte


    Newsflow
    >> mehr
    Börse Social Club Board
    >> mehr
      #gabb #1241
      Featured Partner Video

      Börsepeople im Podcast S3/12: David Mayer-Heinisch

      David Mayer-Heinisch ist studierter Betriebswirt, arbeitete zunächst für die RBI im Fund Brokerage und dann in Deutschland bei Lingohr & Partner, eignete sich dort sämtliche Face...

      Books josefchladek.com

      Will Anderson
      Death In A Good District
      2015
      Yewtree Press

      Trine Søndergaard
      Now That You Are Mine
      2003
      Steidl

      Yoshihiro Tatsuki
      Girl (立木 義浩 | 映像の現代2)
      1972
      Chuo-koron-sha

      Lars Tunbjörk
      I love Borås
      2006
      Max Ström

      Izis Bidermanas
      Paris Enchanted
      1951
      Harvill Press

      (c) 2022 FC Chladek Drastil GmbH   |   Impressum   |   Datenschutz- und Cookie-Bestimmungen   |   Realtime Indikationen: L&S   |   End of Day Kurse: TeleTrader   |   Indices Indikationen: Deutsche Bank