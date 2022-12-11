Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in Week 49 a litte bit sleepy, Cordoba 78 Cup goes in the final week
11.12.2022
Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr“ .
In Week 49 we saw a weaker ATX TR with a low trading volume. Best stock of the week was Do&Co.
The last 8 in our Cordoba 78 Cup with stocks from Germany and Austria are: BASF, E.On, Henkel, Mercedes, MTU Aero Engines, Amag, Mayr-Melnhof, Polytec, 5 Stocks from Germany und 3 from Austria.
News came from Valneva, Erste Group, Vienna Stock Exchange, Lenzing (3), FACC (3), Wolftank (2), Zumtobel (2), Wolford, Frequentis (2). Spoken by the absolutely smart Allison.
Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in Week 49 a litte bit sleepy, Cordoba 78 Cup goes in the final week
