Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in Week 3 on a journey; Uniqa, FACC, Erste and Immofinanz last 4 in the tournament
Christian Drastil
22.01.2023
Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/3859/
Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr“ .
Week 3 brought the first short journey of the ATX TR over 7000 points since seven Months. At the end of the week we saw profit takings, but ATX TR saved a small weekly plus of 0,22 percent to 6958 points. Best performer was SBO with a gain of 10 percent, the last four of our 14th stock market tournament are Uniqa, FACC, Erste Group and Immofinanz. And News came from Kontron, Wolftank, Kapsch TrafficCom, Fabasoft, SBO, Andritz, CA Immo, Flughafen Wien and AT&S, spoken by Alison.
http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament
Please rate my Podcast on Apple Podcasts (or Spotify): https://podcasts.apple.com/at/podcast/audio-cd-at-indie-podcasts-wiener-börse-sport-musik-und-mehr/id1484919130 .And please spread the word : https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria - the address to subscribe to the weekly summary as a PDF.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/6MJJlDQw3mjFL6L8i9ftlc
Aktien auf dem Radar:Flughafen Wien, SBO, Amag, Warimpex, Addiko Bank, FACC, VIG, Kapsch TrafficCom, EVN, Rosenbauer, UBM, Agrana, BKS Bank Stamm, Cleen Energy, Oberbank AG Stamm, Hannover Rück, Münchener Rück, Fresenius Medical Care, Merck KGaA, Vonovia SE, Deutsche Telekom, BMW, Continental, Henkel, Zalando, q.beyond, Allianz, Beiersdorf, Ahlers, K+S, OMV.
