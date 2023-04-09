Austrian Stocks in English: In (Easter) Week 14 we saw a strong Immofinanz and the 1st round of the 15th stock market tournament

09.04.2023, 1068 Zeichen

Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr“ .



In week 14, the easter week, we saw extremely quiet markets and of course no trading on friday. ATX TR went slightly up, gained 0,17 percent. Best stock was Immofinanz with 12 percent up. In our 15th stock market tournament the first round is finished, we now know the last 16. News came from ams Osram (2), Immofinanz, Verbund, Andritz (2), Wienerberger, Porr, Zumtobel and Addiko Bank, spoken by the absolutely smart Alison.



