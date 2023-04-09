SOCIAL

Ich stimme der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Auch wenn ich diese Website weiter nutze, gilt dies als Zustimmung.

Bitte lesen und akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzinformation und Cookie-Informationen, damit Sie unser Angebot weiter nutzen können. Natürlich können Sie diese Einwilligung jederzeit widerrufen.





Impressum | Cookies

Die Homebase
österreichischer Aktien
NEU

Austrian Stocks in English: In (Easter) Week 14 we saw a strong Immofinanz and the 1st round of the 15th stock market tournament

Autor:
Christian Drastil
Der Namensgeber des Blogs. Ich funktioniere nach dem Motto "Trial, Error & Learning". Mehrjährige Business Pläne passen einfach nicht zu mir. Zu schnell (ver)ändert sich die Welt, in der wir leben. Damit bin ich wohl nicht konzernkompatibel sondern lieber ein alter Jungunternehmer. Ein lupenreiner Digital Immigrant ohne auch nur einen Funken Programmier-Know-How, aber - wie manche sagen - vielleicht mit einem ausgeprägten Gespür für Geschäftsmodelle, die funktionieren. Der Versuch, Finanzmedien mit Sport, Musik und schrägen Ideen positiv aufzuladen, um Financial Literacy für ein grosses Publikum spannend zu machen, steht im Mittelpunkt. Diese Dinge sind mein Berufsleben und ich arbeite gerne. Der Blog soll u.a. zeigen, wie alles zusammenhängt und welches Bigger Picture angestrebt wird.
Christian Drastil

>> Website


>> zur Startseite mit allen Blogs

09.04.2023, 1068 Zeichen

Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4158/ 

Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr“ .

In week 14, the easter week, we saw extremely quiet markets and of course no trading on friday. ATX TR went slightly up, gained 0,17 percent. Best stock was Immofinanz with 12 percent up. In our 15th stock market tournament the first round is finished, we now know the last 16. News came from ams Osram (2), Immofinanz, Verbund, Andritz (2), Wienerberger, Porr, Zumtobel and Addiko Bank, spoken by the absolutely smart Alison.

http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament 

Please rate my Podcast on Apple Podcasts (or Spotify): https://podcasts.apple.com/at/podcast/audio-cd-at-indie-podcasts-wiener-börse-sport-musik-und-mehr/id1484919130 .And please spread the word : https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria - the address to subscribe to the weekly summary as a PDF.


(09.04.2023)

Christian Drastil: Wiener Börse Plausch

Austrian Stocks in English: In (Easter) Week 14 we saw a strong Immofinanz and the 1st round of the 15th stock market tournament




 

Bildnachweis

1. Wien Art Riesenrad (by Safet Hasanoski)   >> Öffnen auf photaq.com

Aktien auf dem Radar:Immofinanz, CA Immo, Frequentis, Austriacard Holdings AG, Pierer Mobility, Polytec Group, Uniqa, Verbund, Oberbank AG Stamm, AT&S, Lenzing, Rosenbauer, Cleen Energy, Mayr-Melnhof, Andritz, Gurktaler AG Stamm, Linz Textil Holding, Marinomed Biotech, Stadlauer Malzfabrik AG, Bawag, Flughafen Wien, Strabag, Telekom Austria, VIG, Hannover Rück, RWE, Symrise, Vonovia SE, Henkel, E.ON , Münchener Rück.

