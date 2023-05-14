Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR lost in week 19, Vienna Stock Exchange launched a video with nice audio
Autor:
Christian Drastil
>> Website
14.05.2023, 1905 Zeichen
HEAR: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4302/
Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr“ .
First I play "more than a marketplace" the audio line of the new video for Vienna Stock Exchange, created by Nik Pichler.
The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and ATX TR lost in week 19 inspite of strong AT&S and Österreichische Post 0,97 percent to 6822,25 points. News came from Frequentis, Austriacard, Rosenbauer, Semperit, Vienna Stock Exchange, Strabag, Wolftank, Agrana, Verbund, Wienerberger, Addiko and Polytec, spoken by the absolutely smart Alison.
And here is the teaser for the corporate video (made by Nik Pichler) "As the main provider of market infrastructure in the region, Wiener Börse AG is the gate to global markets. Operating the stock exchanges in Vienna and Prague, the group offers state-of-the-art systems, information and IT services. Listed companies receive maximum liquidity and investors benefit from fast and cost-effective trading by the market leader. Wiener Börse AG also collects and distributes stock market data and calculates the most important indices of the region. Because of this unique know-how the national stock exchanges in Budapest, Ljubljana and Zagreb trust its IT services. Additionally, the group holds stakes in energy exchanges and clearing houses. "
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wobYDTi6THo
https://boerse-social.com/21staustria
Please rate my Podcast on Apple Podcasts (or Spotify): https://podcasts.apple.com/at/podcast/audio-cd-at-indie-podcasts-wiener-börse-sport-musik-und-mehr/id1484919130 .And please spread the word : https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria - the address to subscribe to the weekly summary as a PDF.
Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR lost in week 19, Vienna Stock Exchange launched a video with nice audio
Bildnachweis
1.
Wien Art Stephansdom (by Safet Hasanoski)
>> Öffnen auf photaq.com
Aktien auf dem Radar:Addiko Bank, Warimpex, EVN, Austriacard Holdings AG, Pierer Mobility, Flughafen Wien, AMS, Österreichische Post, Rosgix, Erste Group, Strabag, ATX, ATX Prime, ATX TR, Verbund, Zumtobel, Porr, Rath AG, Agrana, Oberbank AG Stamm, Athos Immobilien, RHI Magnesita, Marinomed Biotech, Amag, Immofinanz, Telekom Austria, Uniqa, VIG, Aurubis, Bayer, Cancom.
Random Partner
Strabag
Strabag SE ist ein europäischer Technologiekonzern für Baudienstleistungen. Das Angebot umfasst sämtliche Bereiche der Bauindustrie und deckt die gesamte Bauwertschöpfungskette ab. Durch das Engagement der knapp 72.000 MitarbeiterInnen erwirtschaftet das Unternehmen jährlich eine Leistung von rund 14 Mrd. Euro (Stand 06/17).
>> Besuchen Sie 64 weitere Partner auf boerse-social.com/partner
Latest Blogs
» Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu u.a. Vienna Stock Exchange, Aktienduell mit ...
» Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR lost in week 19, Vienna Stock Exchang...
» Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu Apple, Dual Class Aktien, Post / bank99, Do&...
» ABC Audio Business Chart #47: Outperformance von Dual-Class Aktien? (Jos...
» BSN Spitout Wiener Börse: voestalpine und Wienerberger tauschen ytd wied...
» Österreich-Depots: Wochenend-Bilanz, beide vor der Benchmark (Depot Komm...
» Börsegeschichte 12.5.: Extremes zu Sanochemia, Zumtobel, Palfinger, Immo...
» Reingehört bei Wienerberger (boersen radio.at)
» News zu Post, Strabag, Research zu Wolftank, Kontron, Knaus Tabbert (Chr...
» Nachlese: ORF und die alternative Wiener Börse Sicht, Eduard Zehetn...
Useletter
Die Useletter "Morning Xpresso" und "Evening Xtrakt" heben sich deutlich von den gängigen Newslettern ab.
Beispiele ansehen bzw. kostenfrei anmelden. Wichtige Börse-Infos garantiert.
Newsletter abonnieren
Runplugged
Infos über neue Financial Literacy Audio Files für die Runplugged App
(kostenfrei downloaden über http://runplugged.com/spreadit)
per Newsletter erhalten
|AT0000A2RA51
|AT0000A2YNS1
|AT0000A313H4
- 21st Austria weekly - Austrian Post (12/05/2023)
- Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu u.a. Vienna Stock Exc...
- 21st Austria weekly - Strabag, Wolftank, Agrana, ...
- 21st Austria weekly - Semperit, Vienna Stock Exch...
- 21st Austria weekly - Austriacard, Rosenbauer (09...
- 21st Austria weekly - Frequentis (08/05/2023)
Featured Partner Video
Der Bozen-Krimi
Das Sporttagebuch mit Michael Knöppel - 18. April 2023 E-Mail: sporttagebuch.michael@gmail.com Instagram: @das_sporttagebuch Twitter: @Sporttagebuch_
Das Sporttagebuch mit Michael Knöppel - 18....
Books josefchladek.com
Dimitra Dede
Metaphors
2022
Void
Beate & Heinz Rose
Paare
1972
Langewiesche-Brandt
Daisuke Yokota
Sadogashima
2019
Self published
Daniel Masclet
NUS
1933
Daniel Masclet
14.05.2023, 1905 Zeichen
HEAR: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4302/
Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr“ .
First I play "more than a marketplace" the audio line of the new video for Vienna Stock Exchange, created by Nik Pichler.
The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and ATX TR lost in week 19 inspite of strong AT&S and Österreichische Post 0,97 percent to 6822,25 points. News came from Frequentis, Austriacard, Rosenbauer, Semperit, Vienna Stock Exchange, Strabag, Wolftank, Agrana, Verbund, Wienerberger, Addiko and Polytec, spoken by the absolutely smart Alison.
And here is the teaser for the corporate video (made by Nik Pichler) "As the main provider of market infrastructure in the region, Wiener Börse AG is the gate to global markets. Operating the stock exchanges in Vienna and Prague, the group offers state-of-the-art systems, information and IT services. Listed companies receive maximum liquidity and investors benefit from fast and cost-effective trading by the market leader. Wiener Börse AG also collects and distributes stock market data and calculates the most important indices of the region. Because of this unique know-how the national stock exchanges in Budapest, Ljubljana and Zagreb trust its IT services. Additionally, the group holds stakes in energy exchanges and clearing houses. "
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wobYDTi6THo
https://boerse-social.com/21staustria
Please rate my Podcast on Apple Podcasts (or Spotify): https://podcasts.apple.com/at/podcast/audio-cd-at-indie-podcasts-wiener-börse-sport-musik-und-mehr/id1484919130 .And please spread the word : https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria - the address to subscribe to the weekly summary as a PDF.
Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR lost in week 19, Vienna Stock Exchange launched a video with nice audio
Bildnachweis
1.
Wien Art Stephansdom (by Safet Hasanoski)
>> Öffnen auf photaq.com
Aktien auf dem Radar:Addiko Bank, Warimpex, EVN, Austriacard Holdings AG, Pierer Mobility, Flughafen Wien, AMS, Österreichische Post, Rosgix, Erste Group, Strabag, ATX, ATX Prime, ATX TR, Verbund, Zumtobel, Porr, Rath AG, Agrana, Oberbank AG Stamm, Athos Immobilien, RHI Magnesita, Marinomed Biotech, Amag, Immofinanz, Telekom Austria, Uniqa, VIG, Aurubis, Bayer, Cancom.
Random Partner
Strabag
Strabag SE ist ein europäischer Technologiekonzern für Baudienstleistungen. Das Angebot umfasst sämtliche Bereiche der Bauindustrie und deckt die gesamte Bauwertschöpfungskette ab. Durch das Engagement der knapp 72.000 MitarbeiterInnen erwirtschaftet das Unternehmen jährlich eine Leistung von rund 14 Mrd. Euro (Stand 06/17).
>> Besuchen Sie 64 weitere Partner auf boerse-social.com/partner
Latest Blogs
» Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu u.a. Vienna Stock Exchange, Aktienduell mit ...
» Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR lost in week 19, Vienna Stock Exchang...
» Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu Apple, Dual Class Aktien, Post / bank99, Do&...
» ABC Audio Business Chart #47: Outperformance von Dual-Class Aktien? (Jos...
» BSN Spitout Wiener Börse: voestalpine und Wienerberger tauschen ytd wied...
» Österreich-Depots: Wochenend-Bilanz, beide vor der Benchmark (Depot Komm...
» Börsegeschichte 12.5.: Extremes zu Sanochemia, Zumtobel, Palfinger, Immo...
» Reingehört bei Wienerberger (boersen radio.at)
» News zu Post, Strabag, Research zu Wolftank, Kontron, Knaus Tabbert (Chr...
» Nachlese: ORF und die alternative Wiener Börse Sicht, Eduard Zehetn...
Useletter
Die Useletter "Morning Xpresso" und "Evening Xtrakt" heben sich deutlich von den gängigen Newslettern ab.
Beispiele ansehen bzw. kostenfrei anmelden. Wichtige Börse-Infos garantiert.
Newsletter abonnieren
Runplugged
Infos über neue Financial Literacy Audio Files für die Runplugged App
(kostenfrei downloaden über http://runplugged.com/spreadit)
per Newsletter erhalten
|AT0000A2RA51
|AT0000A2YNS1
|AT0000A313H4
- 21st Austria weekly - Austrian Post (12/05/2023)
- Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu u.a. Vienna Stock Exc...
- 21st Austria weekly - Strabag, Wolftank, Agrana, ...
- 21st Austria weekly - Semperit, Vienna Stock Exch...
- 21st Austria weekly - Austriacard, Rosenbauer (09...
- 21st Austria weekly - Frequentis (08/05/2023)
Featured Partner Video
Der Bozen-Krimi
Das Sporttagebuch mit Michael Knöppel - 18. April 2023 E-Mail: sporttagebuch.michael@gmail.com Instagram: @das_sporttagebuch Twitter: @Sporttagebuch_
Das Sporttagebuch mit Michael Knöppel - 18....
Books josefchladek.com
Florian Müller
Sessions
2015
Edition Lammerhuber
Axel Hütte
London, Photographien 1982-1984
1993
Schirmer / Mosel
Christian Wachter
Konzept versus Fotografie
2022
Fotogalerie Wien
Grasso’s Machinefabrieken NV
100 jaar Grasso / 100 années Grasso / 100 Jahre Grasso
1958
Grasso’s Machinefabrieken NV