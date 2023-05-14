14.05.2023, 1905 Zeichen

Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr“ .



First I play "more than a marketplace" the audio line of the new video for Vienna Stock Exchange, created by Nik Pichler.



The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and ATX TR lost in week 19 inspite of strong AT&S and Österreichische Post 0,97 percent to 6822,25 points. News came from Frequentis, Austriacard, Rosenbauer, Semperit, Vienna Stock Exchange, Strabag, Wolftank, Agrana, Verbund, Wienerberger, Addiko and Polytec, spoken by the absolutely smart Alison.



And here is the teaser for the corporate video (made by Nik Pichler) "As the main provider of market infrastructure in the region, Wiener Börse AG is the gate to global markets. Operating the stock exchanges in Vienna and Prague, the group offers state-of-the-art systems, information and IT services. Listed companies receive maximum liquidity and investors benefit from fast and cost-effective trading by the market leader. Wiener Börse AG also collects and distributes stock market data and calculates the most important indices of the region. Because of this unique know-how the national stock exchanges in Budapest, Ljubljana and Zagreb trust its IT services. Additionally, the group holds stakes in energy exchanges and clearing houses. "



(14.05.2023)

Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR lost in week 19, Vienna Stock Exchange launched a video with nice audio

