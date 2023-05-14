SOCIAL

Impressum

Die Homebase
österreichischer Aktien
Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR lost in week 19, Vienna Stock Exchange launched a video with nice audio

Autor:
Christian Drastil
Der Namensgeber des Blogs. Ich funktioniere nach dem Motto "Trial, Error & Learning". Mehrjährige Business Pläne passen einfach nicht zu mir. Zu schnell (ver)ändert sich die Welt, in der wir leben. Damit bin ich wohl nicht konzernkompatibel sondern lieber ein alter Jungunternehmer. Ein lupenreiner Digital Immigrant ohne auch nur einen Funken Programmier-Know-How, aber - wie manche sagen - vielleicht mit einem ausgeprägten Gespür für Geschäftsmodelle, die funktionieren. Der Versuch, Finanzmedien mit Sport, Musik und schrägen Ideen positiv aufzuladen, um Financial Literacy für ein grosses Publikum spannend zu machen, steht im Mittelpunkt. Diese Dinge sind mein Berufsleben und ich arbeite gerne. Der Blog soll u.a. zeigen, wie alles zusammenhängt und welches Bigger Picture angestrebt wird.
Christian Drastil

14.05.2023, 1905 Zeichen

HEAR: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4302/  

Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr“ .

First I play "more than a marketplace" the audio line of the new video for Vienna Stock Exchange, created by Nik Pichler.

The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and ATX TR lost in week 19 inspite of strong AT&S and Österreichische Post 0,97 percent to 6822,25 points. News came from Frequentis, Austriacard, Rosenbauer, Semperit, Vienna Stock Exchange, Strabag, Wolftank, Agrana, Verbund, Wienerberger, Addiko and Polytec, spoken by the absolutely smart Alison.

And here is the teaser for the corporate video (made by Nik Pichler) "As the main provider of market infrastructure in the region, Wiener Börse AG is the gate to global markets. Operating the stock exchanges in Vienna and Prague, the group offers state-of-the-art systems, information and IT services. Listed companies receive maximum liquidity and investors benefit from fast and cost-effective trading by the market leader. Wiener Börse AG also collects and distributes stock market data and calculates the most important indices of the region. Because of this unique know-how the national stock exchanges in Budapest, Ljubljana and Zagreb trust its IT services. Additionally, the group holds stakes in energy exchanges and clearing houses. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wobYDTi6THo 
https://boerse-social.com/21staustria

Please rate my Podcast on Apple Podcasts (or Spotify): https://podcasts.apple.com/at/podcast/audio-cd-at-indie-podcasts-wiener-börse-sport-musik-und-mehr/id1484919130 .And please spread the word : https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria - the address to subscribe to the weekly summary as a PDF.


(14.05.2023)

Christian Drastil: Wiener Börse Plausch

Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR lost in week 19, Vienna Stock Exchange launched a video with nice audio




 

1. Wien Art Stephansdom (by Safet Hasanoski)   >> Öffnen auf photaq.com

