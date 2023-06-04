SOCIAL

NETWORK

Ich stimme der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Auch wenn ich diese Website weiter nutze, gilt dies als Zustimmung.

Bitte lesen und akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzinformation und Cookie-Informationen, damit Sie unser Angebot weiter nutzen können. Natürlich können Sie diese Einwilligung jederzeit widerrufen.





Impressum | Cookies

SOCIAL

NETWORK

Die Homebase
österreichischer Aktien
NEU

Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in week 22 finally stronger, SBO wins the Big One at the Vienna Stock Exchange Awards

Autor:
Christian Drastil
Der Namensgeber des Blogs. Ich funktioniere nach dem Motto "Trial, Error & Learning". Mehrjährige Business Pläne passen einfach nicht zu mir. Zu schnell (ver)ändert sich die Welt, in der wir leben. Damit bin ich wohl nicht konzernkompatibel sondern lieber ein alter Jungunternehmer. Ein lupenreiner Digital Immigrant ohne auch nur einen Funken Programmier-Know-How, aber - wie manche sagen - vielleicht mit einem ausgeprägten Gespür für Geschäftsmodelle, die funktionieren. Der Versuch, Finanzmedien mit Sport, Musik und schrägen Ideen positiv aufzuladen, um Financial Literacy für ein grosses Publikum spannend zu machen, steht im Mittelpunkt. Diese Dinge sind mein Berufsleben und ich arbeite gerne. Der Blog soll u.a. zeigen, wie alles zusammenhängt und welches Bigger Picture angestrebt wird.
Christian Drastil

>> Website


>> zur Startseite mit allen Blogs

04.06.2023, 1545 Zeichen

HEAR: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4387/ 

Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr“ .

The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and after a series of bad weeks we saw in week 22 a little bit of a comeback in the ATX TR, which gained 1,68 percent to 6831 points. Because of a cash offer RHI Magnesita came out as the best stock of the week with 25 percent up. On Thursday, eleven companies were honoured in the festive ambience of the Palais Niederösterreich. The occasion: the most important recognition of the Austrian capital market – the Vienna Stock Exchange Award. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment was able to achieve a premiere victory this year: After three third places in the ATX category in 2011, 2012 and 2017 and a further third place in 2020 (Journalist Prize), the company managed to hit the big time in the prime category. 

News came from Vienna Airport, Valneva, Warimpex, RHI Magnesita, Lenzing, VIG, Strabag, Palfinger, Croma-Pharma, AT&S, SBO and CA Immo.
https://boerse-social.com/21staustria

Please rate my Podcast on Apple Podcasts (or Spotify): https://podcasts.apple.com/at/podcast/audio-cd-at-indie-podcasts-wiener-börse-sport-musik-und-mehr/id1484919130 .And please spread the word : https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria - the address to subscribe to the weekly summary as a PDF.


(04.06.2023)

BSN Podcasts
Christian Drastil: Wiener Börse Plausch

Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in week 22 finally stronger, SBO wins the Big One at the Vienna Stock Exchange Awards




 

Bildnachweis

1. Magnus Brunner, Gerald Grohmann, Christoph Boschan (c) Wiener Börse

Aktien auf dem Radar:Kapsch TrafficCom, RHI Magnesita, CA Immo, Austriacard Holdings AG, Pierer Mobility, FACC, Immofinanz, Erste Group, S Immo, Rosenbauer, Agrana, Polytec Group, Cleen Energy, Addiko Bank, AMS, Andritz, Bawag, Frequentis, Gurktaler AG Stamm, Lenzing, Mayr-Melnhof, SBO, Semperit, voestalpine, Wolftank-Adisa, Frauenthal, Amag, Flughafen Wien, Strabag, Telekom Austria, Uniqa.

Random Partner

Immofinanz
Die Immofinanz ist ein börsenotierter gewerblicher Immobilienkonzern, der seine Aktivitäten auf die Segmente Einzelhandel und Büro in sieben Kernmärkten in Europa (Österreich, Deutschland, Tschechien, Slowakei, Ungarn, Rumänien und Polen) fokussiert. Zum Kerngeschäft zählen die Bewirtschaftung und die Entwicklung von Immobilien.

>> Besuchen Sie 66 weitere Partner auf boerse-social.com/partner


 Latest Blogs

» Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in week 22 finally stronger, SBO wins...

» ABC Audio Business Chart #53: Verschuldung und Rezessionsangst (Josef Ob...

» Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu u.a. Kapsch, Stockholm, Apple, Abo Wind, 7Dr...

» BSN Spitout Wiener Börse: ams Osram geht über den MA100 und auch gleich ...

» Österreich-Depots: Frequentis aufgestockt (Depot Kommentar)

» Börsegeschichte 2. Juni (Börse Geschichte) (BörseGeschichte)

» Wiener Börse Plausch S4/76: Gewinner und Verlierer beim Wiener Börse Pre...

» Wiener Börse Preis an SBO, DO&CO und OMV, News zu SBO, CA Immo, Evotec, ...

» ATX-Beobachtungsliste ist da (Christian Drastil)

» Cordoba 78 Cup by BSN, stock3 & Captrace: Semperit, Pierer Mobility,...


Useletter

Die Useletter "Morning Xpresso" und "Evening Xtrakt" heben sich deutlich von den gängigen Newslettern ab. Beispiele ansehen bzw. kostenfrei anmelden. Wichtige Börse-Infos garantiert.

Newsletter abonnieren

Runplugged

Infos über neue Financial Literacy Audio Files für die Runplugged App
(kostenfrei downloaden über http://runplugged.com/spreadit)

per Newsletter erhalten


Meistgelesen
>> mehr
Fazits zu Strabag, Kontron, DO&CO, VIG
21st Austria weekly - Valneva, Warimpex, RHI Magnesita (30/05/2023)
Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in week 22 finally stronger, SBO wins the Big One at the Vienna Stock Exchange Awards
Rosenbauer und Mayr-Melnhof vs. Polytec Group und RHI – kommentierter KW 22 Peer Group Watch Zykliker Österreich
21st Austria weekly - ATX TR in week 22 up 1,68%, RHI Magnesita up 25%, SBO wins Vienna Stock Exchange Award (03/06/2023)
Unilever und Procter & Gamble vs. Beiersdorf und 3M – kommentierter KW 22 Peer Group Watch Konsumgüter




PIR-Zeichnungsprodukte
AT0000A330L0
AT0000A2VCZ5
AT0000A2YAW0


Newsflow
>> mehr
Börse Social Club Board
>> mehr
    BSN MA-Event Deutsche Telekom
    BSN Vola-Event Covestro
    BSN Vola-Event adidas
    #gabb #1361
    Featured Partner Video

    114. Laufheld Online Workout für Läufer

    ► Die besten Lauftipps fürs neue Jahr: https://youtu.be/MHxvPC1AbNI 2:00 - Start des Workouts / start of workout Nutze die Zeit und hol dir mit der "Runners Journey" zusätzlich einen Videokurs, ...

    Books josefchladek.com

    Pasquale Autiero
    Lasciare libero il passo, anche di notte
    2023
    89books

    Saul Leiter
    Early Black and White
    2014
    Steidl

    Julie van der Vaart
    Blind Spot
    2022
    Void

    Robert Frank
    Gli Americani
    1959
    Il Saggiatore

    Daisuke Yokota
    Sadogashima
    2019
    Self published



    Autor: Christian Drastil

    04.06.2023, 1545 Zeichen

    HEAR: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4387/ 

    Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr“ .

    The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and after a series of bad weeks we saw in week 22 a little bit of a comeback in the ATX TR, which gained 1,68 percent to 6831 points. Because of a cash offer RHI Magnesita came out as the best stock of the week with 25 percent up. On Thursday, eleven companies were honoured in the festive ambience of the Palais Niederösterreich. The occasion: the most important recognition of the Austrian capital market – the Vienna Stock Exchange Award. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment was able to achieve a premiere victory this year: After three third places in the ATX category in 2011, 2012 and 2017 and a further third place in 2020 (Journalist Prize), the company managed to hit the big time in the prime category. 

    News came from Vienna Airport, Valneva, Warimpex, RHI Magnesita, Lenzing, VIG, Strabag, Palfinger, Croma-Pharma, AT&S, SBO and CA Immo.
    https://boerse-social.com/21staustria

    Please rate my Podcast on Apple Podcasts (or Spotify): https://podcasts.apple.com/at/podcast/audio-cd-at-indie-podcasts-wiener-börse-sport-musik-und-mehr/id1484919130 .And please spread the word : https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria - the address to subscribe to the weekly summary as a PDF.


    (04.06.2023)

    BSN Podcasts
    Christian Drastil: Wiener Börse Plausch

    Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in week 22 finally stronger, SBO wins the Big One at the Vienna Stock Exchange Awards




     

    Bildnachweis

    1. Magnus Brunner, Gerald Grohmann, Christoph Boschan (c) Wiener Börse

    Aktien auf dem Radar:Kapsch TrafficCom, RHI Magnesita, CA Immo, Austriacard Holdings AG, Pierer Mobility, FACC, Immofinanz, Erste Group, S Immo, Rosenbauer, Agrana, Polytec Group, Cleen Energy, Addiko Bank, AMS, Andritz, Bawag, Frequentis, Gurktaler AG Stamm, Lenzing, Mayr-Melnhof, SBO, Semperit, voestalpine, Wolftank-Adisa, Frauenthal, Amag, Flughafen Wien, Strabag, Telekom Austria, Uniqa.

    Random Partner

    Immofinanz
    Die Immofinanz ist ein börsenotierter gewerblicher Immobilienkonzern, der seine Aktivitäten auf die Segmente Einzelhandel und Büro in sieben Kernmärkten in Europa (Österreich, Deutschland, Tschechien, Slowakei, Ungarn, Rumänien und Polen) fokussiert. Zum Kerngeschäft zählen die Bewirtschaftung und die Entwicklung von Immobilien.

    >> Besuchen Sie 66 weitere Partner auf boerse-social.com/partner


     Latest Blogs

    » Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in week 22 finally stronger, SBO wins...

    » ABC Audio Business Chart #53: Verschuldung und Rezessionsangst (Josef Ob...

    » Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zu u.a. Kapsch, Stockholm, Apple, Abo Wind, 7Dr...

    » BSN Spitout Wiener Börse: ams Osram geht über den MA100 und auch gleich ...

    » Österreich-Depots: Frequentis aufgestockt (Depot Kommentar)

    » Börsegeschichte 2. Juni (Börse Geschichte) (BörseGeschichte)

    » Wiener Börse Plausch S4/76: Gewinner und Verlierer beim Wiener Börse Pre...

    » Wiener Börse Preis an SBO, DO&CO und OMV, News zu SBO, CA Immo, Evotec, ...

    » ATX-Beobachtungsliste ist da (Christian Drastil)

    » Cordoba 78 Cup by BSN, stock3 & Captrace: Semperit, Pierer Mobility,...


    Useletter

    Die Useletter "Morning Xpresso" und "Evening Xtrakt" heben sich deutlich von den gängigen Newslettern ab. Beispiele ansehen bzw. kostenfrei anmelden. Wichtige Börse-Infos garantiert.

    Newsletter abonnieren

    Runplugged

    Infos über neue Financial Literacy Audio Files für die Runplugged App
    (kostenfrei downloaden über http://runplugged.com/spreadit)

    per Newsletter erhalten


    Meistgelesen
    >> mehr
    Fazits zu Strabag, Kontron, DO&CO, VIG
    21st Austria weekly - Valneva, Warimpex, RHI Magnesita (30/05/2023)
    Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in week 22 finally stronger, SBO wins the Big One at the Vienna Stock Exchange Awards
    Rosenbauer und Mayr-Melnhof vs. Polytec Group und RHI – kommentierter KW 22 Peer Group Watch Zykliker Österreich
    21st Austria weekly - ATX TR in week 22 up 1,68%, RHI Magnesita up 25%, SBO wins Vienna Stock Exchange Award (03/06/2023)
    Unilever und Procter & Gamble vs. Beiersdorf und 3M – kommentierter KW 22 Peer Group Watch Konsumgüter




    PIR-Zeichnungsprodukte
    AT0000A330L0
    AT0000A2VCZ5
    AT0000A2YAW0


    Newsflow
    >> mehr
    Börse Social Club Board
    >> mehr
      BSN MA-Event Deutsche Telekom
      BSN Vola-Event Covestro
      BSN Vola-Event adidas
      #gabb #1361
      Featured Partner Video

      114. Laufheld Online Workout für Läufer

      ► Die besten Lauftipps fürs neue Jahr: https://youtu.be/MHxvPC1AbNI 2:00 - Start des Workouts / start of workout Nutze die Zeit und hol dir mit der "Runners Journey" zusätzlich einen Videokurs, ...

      Books josefchladek.com

      Irving Penn
      Momenti (Moments Preserved)
      1960
      Domus

      Pasquale Autiero
      Lasciare libero il passo, anche di notte
      2023
      89books

      Issei Suda
      The Work of a Lifetime
      2011
      Only-Photography

      Grasso’s Machinefabrieken NV
      100 jaar Grasso / 100 années Grasso / 100 Jahre Grasso
      1958
      Grasso’s Machinefabrieken NV

      Beate & Heinz Rose
      Paare
      1972
      Langewiesche-Brandt

      (c) 2023 FC Chladek Drastil GmbH   |   Impressum   |   Datenschutz- und Cookie-Bestimmungen   |   Realtime Indikationen: L&S   |   End of Day Kurse: TeleTrader   |   Indices Indikationen: Deutsche Bank