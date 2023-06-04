Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in week 22 finally stronger, SBO wins the Big One at the Vienna Stock Exchange Awards

04.06.2023, 1545 Zeichen

Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr“ .



The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and after a series of bad weeks we saw in week 22 a little bit of a comeback in the ATX TR, which gained 1,68 percent to 6831 points. Because of a cash offer RHI Magnesita came out as the best stock of the week with 25 percent up. On Thursday, eleven companies were honoured in the festive ambience of the Palais Niederösterreich. The occasion: the most important recognition of the Austrian capital market – the Vienna Stock Exchange Award. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment was able to achieve a premiere victory this year: After three third places in the ATX category in 2011, 2012 and 2017 and a further third place in 2020 (Journalist Prize), the company managed to hit the big time in the prime category.



News came from Vienna Airport, Valneva, Warimpex, RHI Magnesita, Lenzing, VIG, Strabag, Palfinger, Croma-Pharma, AT&S, SBO and CA Immo.

