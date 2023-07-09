Austrian Stocks in English: Today 16th Anniversary of ATX All-time-High, ATX after week 27 in year to date minus

09.07.2023, 1415 Zeichen

The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and week 27 was a bad week for ATX which went 1,28% down and is now at 3114, this means 12 points under the value end of 2022. Today ATX has the 16th anniversary of its all-time-high, on 9th of July 2007 the index went intraday over 5000 points.



16th anniversary and 16th Stock Market tounament: Round 1 is finished and these are the 8 pairs of the 2nd Round next week: Palfinger vs. Immofinanz, Telekom Austria vs. RBI, Zumtobel vs. FACC , Kontron vs. Mayr-Melnhof , Österreichische Post vs. CA Immo, Agrana vs. Frequentis , Porr vs. S Immo , DO&CO vs. VIG.



News came from ams Osram, Kontron (2), UBM, Frequentis, Kapsch TrafficCom, Vienna Stock Exchange, Agrana, Pierer Mobility, and Andritz.



