Impressum | Cookies

Die Homebase
österreichischer Aktien
Austrian Stocks in English: Today 16th Anniversary of ATX All-time-High, ATX after week 27 in year to date minus

Autor:
Christian Drastil
Der Namensgeber des Blogs. Ich funktioniere nach dem Motto "Trial, Error & Learning". Mehrjährige Business Pläne passen einfach nicht zu mir. Zu schnell (ver)ändert sich die Welt, in der wir leben. Damit bin ich wohl nicht konzernkompatibel sondern lieber ein alter Jungunternehmer. Ein lupenreiner Digital Immigrant ohne auch nur einen Funken Programmier-Know-How, aber - wie manche sagen - vielleicht mit einem ausgeprägten Gespür für Geschäftsmodelle, die funktionieren. Der Versuch, Finanzmedien mit Sport, Musik und schrägen Ideen positiv aufzuladen, um Financial Literacy für ein grosses Publikum spannend zu machen, steht im Mittelpunkt. Diese Dinge sind mein Berufsleben und ich arbeite gerne. Der Blog soll u.a. zeigen, wie alles zusammenhängt und welches Bigger Picture angestrebt wird.
Christian Drastil

09.07.2023, 1415 Zeichen

HEAR: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4510/ 

Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr“ .

The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and week 27 was a bad week for ATX which went 1,28% down and is now at 3114, this means 12 points under the value end of 2022. Today ATX has the 16th anniversary of its all-time-high, on 9th of July 2007 the index went intraday over 5000 points.

16th anniversary and 16th Stock Market tounament: Round 1 is finished and these are the 8 pairs of the 2nd Round next week: Palfinger vs. Immofinanz, Telekom Austria vs. RBI, Zumtobel vs. FACC , Kontron vs. Mayr-Melnhof , Österreichische Post vs. CA Immo, Agrana vs. Frequentis , Porr vs. S Immo , DO&CO vs. VIG.

News came from ams Osram, Kontron (2), UBM, Frequentis, Kapsch TrafficCom, Vienna Stock Exchange, Agrana, Pierer Mobility, and Andritz. 

http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament
https://boerse-social.com/21staustria

Please rate my Podcast on Apple Podcasts (or Spotify): https://podcasts.apple.com/at/podcast/audio-cd-at-indie-podcasts-wiener-börse-sport-musik-und-mehr/id1484919130 .And please spread the word : https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria - the address to subscribe to the weekly summary as a PDF.


(09.07.2023)

BSN Podcasts
Christian Drastil: Wiener Börse Plausch

Austrian Stocks in English: Today 16th Anniversary of ATX All-time-High, ATX after week 27 in year to date minus




 

Bildnachweis

1. Mit Hannes Roither (Palfinger) und Nina Higatzberger (VIG), die gerade um den Wanderpokal des Aktienturniers fighten   >> Öffnen auf photaq.com

Aktien auf dem Radar:Kapsch TrafficCom, DO&CO, Lenzing, Austriacard Holdings AG, Marinomed Biotech, Porr, Verbund, Rosgix, Flughafen Wien, OMV, Zumtobel, BKS Bank Stamm, Hutter & Schrantz, Warimpex, Oberbank AG Stamm, Mayr-Melnhof, Palfinger, Strabag, Telekom Austria, Uniqa, VIG, HeidelbergCement, Siemens Healthineers, Aixtron, Allianz, Salzgitter, Sixt, RWE, AMS, AT&S.

Austrian Stocks in English: Today 16th Anniversary of ATX All-time-High, ATX after week 27 in year to date minus
Mayr-Melnhof und Palfinger vs. Andritz und voestalpine – kommentierter KW 27 Peer Group Watch Zykliker Österreich
BT Group und vs. O2 und Drillisch – kommentierter KW 27 Peer Group Watch Telekom
European Lithium mit weiterer Finanzierung für Wolfsberg-Projekt
Börse-Inputs auf Spotify zum 16er des ATX-All-time-Highs
Verbio und EVN vs. Ballard Power Systems und E.ON – kommentierter KW 27 Peer Group Watch Energie




